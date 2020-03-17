Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Archant

A pupil at a Stevenage primary school has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is now in self-isolation alongside their family members.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camps Hill Primary School announced yesterday evening that a pupil who had been inside the school had contracted the virus.

As a result of the pupil and their family self-isolating, the school believes there is no longer a risk and remains open – however it has closed its Tiny Toes, Acorn Preschool and Nursery today to carry out a deep clean.

The school said in a letter to parents: “The family is now self-isolating following national advice – of 14 days – and we believe therefore that the risk is no longer present in the school.

“The Public Health England tracing team are aware and will proactively contact us/you if you need to do anything different.

“We have taken advice from Herts County Council and have taken to decision to close Tiny Toes, Acorns Preschool and the Nursery to do another in-depth clean. This would not be possible with the children on site.

You may also want to watch:

“Staff will be at work tomorrow to help with this process.”

The school will also be setting up a Facebook page to provide regular updates and advice to parents.

Also in Stevenage, Fairlands Primary School took the decision to close its nursery on yesterday and today, due to ongoing staff absences, and urges parents to check its website each morning for updates before bringing children to school.

Special school, Greenside, closed for a deep clean yesterday, resuming normal hours today.

Calls for the government to close all schools in the country continue, as the Prime Minister announced yesterday that people should work from home where possible and avoid all essential contact and travel – including going to pubs and restaurants as the spread of the virus continues.

An online petition calling for school and college closures has reached more than 600,000 signatures.

At the time of writing, the number of confirmed cases in Hertfordshire was at 29. Across the UK, 1,543 patients had tested positive, and 55 people have sadly died.