Advanced search

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Stevenage and North Herts

PUBLISHED: 14:12 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 03 December 2020

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

Coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts have continued their steady decline, as the county now enters Tier Two restrictions.

According to The Office for National Statistics, there were 80 new positive cases of the virus in Stevenage between November 22 and 28 – down 23 on the previous week.

During the same week, North Herts reported 120 additional cases, down 13 on the previous week.

Per 100,000 people, this equates to 91 cases in Stevenage and 90 in North Herts. The average area in England had 127.

In total, Stevenage has confirmed 1,195 coronavirus cases to date, and 1,543 for North Herts.

This week, it was announced that a vaccine had been approved and could be rolled out as early as next week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is up to 95 per cent effective, and was approved by MHRA earlier this week.

To aid in its smooth delivery, a number of mass vaccination hubs are to be set-up in England, including one in Stevenage.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.9 and 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Stevenage and North Herts

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘Cancer will not beat me’ – woman and 21 friends in Santa run after diagnosis

Rosie Tredgett has enlisted the help for 21 friends to take on a Christmas-themed run in aid of Lymphoma Action following her diagnosis earlier this year. Picture: Rosie Tredgett

Exclusive Letchworth gift-range launched in time for Christmas

The gift range has been launched by the Garden City Collection to help safeguard its future following the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Christmas comes early for one man with 12 days of fancy dress challenge

During the first lockdown, Nick Jemetta raised more than £4,000 for charity with his fancydress fundraiser. Picture: Supplied

Get set now to do business when the UK’s trading with the EU changes on January 1

NEW CHALLENGE: If you are selling goods to the EU, prepare for new customs procedures Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images