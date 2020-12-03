COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Stevenage and North Herts

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts have continued their steady decline, as the county now enters Tier Two restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to The Office for National Statistics, there were 80 new positive cases of the virus in Stevenage between November 22 and 28 – down 23 on the previous week.

During the same week, North Herts reported 120 additional cases, down 13 on the previous week.

Per 100,000 people, this equates to 91 cases in Stevenage and 90 in North Herts. The average area in England had 127.

In total, Stevenage has confirmed 1,195 coronavirus cases to date, and 1,543 for North Herts.

This week, it was announced that a vaccine had been approved and could be rolled out as early as next week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is up to 95 per cent effective, and was approved by MHRA earlier this week.

To aid in its smooth delivery, a number of mass vaccination hubs are to be set-up in England, including one in Stevenage.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.9 and 1.