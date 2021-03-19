Stevenage charity gives back to their community to mark St Patrick's Day

Published: 9:51 AM March 19, 2021

Irish Network Stevenage marked St Patrick's Day 2021 by handing out more than 200 gift bags to local members of the community - Credit: Elaine Connolly/Archant

It was far from a normal St Patrick's Day celebration this year for a popular Stevenage charity.

Irish Network Stevenage, which normally marks the annual event with dancing, music and more, had to settle for a socially-distanced celebration in the wake of pandemic restrictions.

INS arranged for a St Patrick’s Day mass at St Hilda’s to be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Stevenage and Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council.

Doreen Clark, INS member, receiving her St Patrick's Day gift bag from Henry Holland-Hibbert, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire. - Credit: Elaine Connolly

Irish Network Stevenage member Jimmy Virtue received his St Patrick's Day gift bag from Henry Holland-Hibbert, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire. - Credit: Elaine Connolly

Volunteers from the Irish Network Stevenage also delivered more than 200 St Patrick’s Day gift bags, to help people commemorate the day, with help from Henry Holland-Hibbert, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire.

Luke Donovan, chair of INS, said: "Time and time again I have been reminded of what fantastic support our volunteers provide and I thank them for everything they have been doing to help our members throughout this pandemic.

Luke Donovan, Chair of Irish Network Stevenage, with Stevenage's Mayor and Mayoress. - Credit: Elaine Connolly

Cllr Sharon Taylor, Fr Michael Doherty and the Mayor and Mayoress of Stevenage meet with representatives from Irish Network Stevenage at Saint Hilda's Catholic Church, Stevenage - Credit: Elaine Connolly

"Their weekly calls have been a lifeline for many, and I know that we would not be the charity we are today if we did not have such amazing volunteers. Our plans are in place for St Patrick's Day 2022, and it will be one to remember, for all the right reason!”