Hitchin and Harpenden MP urges unity to protect society’s ‘most vulnerable’

Bim Afolami MP has spoken to Hitchin and Harpenden residents on coronavirus concerns. Picture: Supplied Archant

Bim Afolami, Hitchin and Harpenden MP, has appealed for his constituents to “come together as a community” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Afolami addressed residents in his latest public newsletter this morning – urging them to “do all we can to protect the most vulnerable in society, our loved ones and ourselves”.

He said: “Hitchin, Harpenden and surrounding villages are places where people look out for one another.

“I have been heartened to see such extraordinary reserves of kindness and goodwill – several individuals and local businesses have come forward to offer support to those who may need it.

“For example, Kings Walden Store in Lay Green is offering an out-of-hours service for the elderly and the vulnerable (01462 768 511) and Ansel Village Stores in Pirton (Pirton Village Shop) is delivering to those in the village self-isolating or unable to get to the shop (01462 711 676).

“Each day my team and I receive hundreds of emails from constituents. While my office will still continue to do our best to answer them, all priority will now be given to answering messages and helping residents with regards to the Coronavirus.”

Responding to Boris Johnson’s first daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Afolami reiterated the importance of following the latest measures, including social distancing, protecting the vulnerable and household isolation.

He said: “In a few days time, those who fall into the ‘vulnerable sector’ in society will be asked to shield themselves from social contact for around 12 weeks.

“You fall into this category if you are over the age of 70, under the age of 70 but usually advised to have the flu vaccination each year (such as those with chronic heart, lung or kidney disease) and pregnant women.

“If anyone in the household has either or both of the two key symptoms (a high temperature or a new, continuous cough) then everyone in the household must self-isolate for 14 days.

“This includes not going out other than for exercise, maintaining a safe distance from others. This will mean relying on either relatives, friends or our wonderful communities (keep up to date with my social media for more information) to help out where they can (e.g. fetching food or essentials and delivering them outside your doorstep).

“If you live by yourself and have either or both of the two key symptoms, you must self-isolate for seven days.

“My Facebook, Twitter and Website will continue to provide regular updates and information that may be useful to residents, so make sure to check these regularly over the upcoming weeks and months.”