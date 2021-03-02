When will outdoor pools be reopening in Letchworth and Hitchin?
- Credit: Archant
North Herts District Council and Stevenage Leisure Limited have confirmed the expected reopening date of their outdoor swimming pools in Letchworth and Hitchin.
With lockdown restrictions expected to ease significantly by the summer, NHDC and SLL have confirmed they hope to reopen the outdoor pools in Letchworth and Hitchin "at the end of May".
In a statement shared yesterday, both NHDC and SLL said: "We are pleased to announce that the Outdoor Pools in Hitchin and Letchworth are set to open at the end of May, provided that Government restrictions are lifted in the expected timescales.
"Plans to extend the season beyond the usual closing date (early September) are to be considered by NHDC’s Cabinet on March 16.
"Due to the current ongoing government restrictions and social distancing measures in place, we will not be opening the pools before May 29.
You may also want to watch:
"We are looking forward to welcoming swimmers back and will share more information on the opening plans as soon as we can."
Most Read
- 1 Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease
- 2 Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs
- 3 Historic school to close at end of academic year
- 4 Unannounced safety inspection of care home following COVID-19 outbreak
- 5 Man arrested in connection with petrol station robbery
- 6 Increase in town centre parking charges 'is no help to beleaguered shops clinging on'
- 7 Decision made on opening play areas in Stevenage
- 8 Missing Stevenage teen found
- 9 COVID deaths fall by 50% in Herts hospitals
- 10 'People power triumphs' as council agrees to change bulky waste collection fees