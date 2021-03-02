When will outdoor pools be reopening in Letchworth and Hitchin?

Published: 12:28 PM March 2, 2021

NHDC and SLL have given a statement on provisional reopening dates for their outdoor swimming pools. - Credit: Archant

North Herts District Council and Stevenage Leisure Limited have confirmed the expected reopening date of their outdoor swimming pools in Letchworth and Hitchin.

With lockdown restrictions expected to ease significantly by the summer, NHDC and SLL have confirmed they hope to reopen the outdoor pools in Letchworth and Hitchin "at the end of May".

In a statement shared yesterday, both NHDC and SLL said: "We are pleased to announce that the Outdoor Pools in Hitchin and Letchworth are set to open at the end of May, provided that Government restrictions are lifted in the expected timescales.

"Plans to extend the season beyond the usual closing date (early September) are to be considered by NHDC’s Cabinet on March 16.

"Due to the current ongoing government restrictions and social distancing measures in place, we will not be opening the pools before May 29.

You may also want to watch:

"We are looking forward to welcoming swimmers back and will share more information on the opening plans as soon as we can."