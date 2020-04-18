Good samaritan helps frontline covid-19 NHS worker at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after bike is stolen

Gary Osborn is handed the new bike by Michael James Wenn. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Osborn Archant

A good samaritan has come to the aid of an NHS worker who had his bike stolen while working at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

All that was left behind was the chained bike wheel. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Osborn All that was left behind was the chained bike wheel. Picture: Courtesy of Tina Osborn

Gary Osborn is a pharmacy porter at Lister, so is a frontline key worker in the fight against coronavirus. After finishing his shift at about 5pm on Wednesday he discovered his electric bike had been stolen from the bike station on the hospital site, with his chained front wheel the only thing left behind.

Gary’s colleague, Alexander Copeland, was with him at the time and said: “I was shocked to find his bike had been stolen. He is a key worker during these unprecedented times and I’m horrified someone could steal the bike, which Gary had only bought in February.” Alexander set up a JustGiving page online in the hope of raising the £799 needed to replace the bike, and more than £300 was quickly amassed.

However, generous Michael James Wenn, who lives in Great Ashby, offered to cover the entire cost of a replacement bike and he delivered it to Gary in person the following day.

Elliot Bunn, of Elliot’s Cleaning in Stevenage, also offered to buy Gary a new bike, and Andrew Perry from Stevenage offered to lend Gary his own bike until a replacement could be bought.

Gary said: “I cannot thank these wonderful and kind people for the compassion they showed to someone they did not know. I am forever grateful for everything they have done for me.

“I would also like to thank the manager of Halfords in Letchworth who saw the story and offered a 25 per cent discount towards the purchase of the bike.

“You will all never be forgotten.” Alexander added: “Not all heroes wear a cape.”

Donations to the JustGiving page will now be given to other Lister workers who have had their bikes stolen from the hospital site.

Anyone with information about the bike theft - which is thought to have taken place sometime between noon and 1pm on Wednesday, April 15 - can call Hertfordshire police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote crime reference number 41/30520/20.

Alternatively, you can visit herts.police.uk/Report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.