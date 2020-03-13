May 2020 Local Elections cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 16:15 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 13 March 2020
Archant
The government has cancelled local and mayoral elections set for May 2020, following a recommendation from the Electoral Commission in the midst of the coronaviruus outbreak.
A number of local councillors had called for the decision, which was confirmed this afternoon.
The Electoral Commission recommended postpoining the elections until the autumn, however the government took the decision to move the elections to 2021.
Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor said shortly before the news broke: 'Following advice from UK Labour very pleased that Stevenage Labour is cancelling all campaigning activity and meetings with immediate effect.
'It is crucial to do all we can to protect our community, members and activists and that councillors and candidates focus on helping where we can.
'The Labour Party has also written to the government to ask that the local elections be postponed, it is not right that our staff have this extra burden while they are dealing with COVID-19.'
Welwyn Hatfield's labour party leader Councillor Kieran Thorpe also said ahead of the decision: 'The local election is not simply one day, it is months of door to door campaigning by volunteers.'
The Electoral Commission said in its letter to the UK government yesterday that there are 'real risks' to holding the poll on May 7, and it urged the government to take a decision on whether or not to go ahead with the local elections.