Secret samaritans’ doorstep lunch deliveries to Stotfold’s vulnerable during coronavirus lockdown

Anonymous good samaritans are spreading cheer in Stotfold by paying for lunchboxes to be delivered to the elderly and vulnerable during lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dozens of people are receiving lunchboxes containing a sandwich, cake and hot drink paid for by strangers and delivered to their doorstep.

Box of Cakes in Stotfold is coordinating the effort and owner Emma Azzopardi explained: “Good samaritans in Stotfold are secretly paying for and asking us to send out delivery lunchboxes to the elderly and vulnerable in Stotfold.

“Dozens have been anonymously arranged. We know who they are, but they just want to be known to the recipients as ‘someone who is thinking of you’. They do not know any of the recipients, but would just like to help in some way.

“These lunchboxes have put smiles on faces and made some old and lonely residents feel overwhelmed. One gentleman who received a lunchbox is 94.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing the community is doing and lovely to know that there are generous people out there who are so giving at this difficult time.”

Suzanne King, who helps to deliver the lunchboxes, added: “I’ve had the pleasure of delivering these lunches for the past few weeks. Today [April 21] was a record, with an overwhelming 21 lunches delivered.

“The generosity of Stotfold residents is amazing and I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of the people receiving them.

“I can say these meals have all been received by surprised and extremely grateful people.” One of the recipients said: “It was great. I really did appreciate it - such a kind thought. I have another 11 weeks confined indoors and this, I am sure, will be a highlight of my confinement. Thanks to you all.”

If you would like to pay for a lunchbox to be delivered to an elderly or vulnerable person living in Stotfold, visit the Box of Cakes Facebook page and send a private message, or call 07812 055587 between 9am and 3pm Tuesday to Thursday, 9am and 5pm on Fridays and 10am and 4pm on Saturdays.

You can use the same contact details if you know of someone who lives in Stotfold, is unable to get out and has a real need for one of these lunchboxes.