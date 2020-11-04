MPs vote to secure second national lockdown until winter

Members of Parliament have today voted in favour of a second national lockdown in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

516 MPs voted in favour of the restrictions, whereas 38 voted against – a majority of 478.

From 00.01 tomorrow morning, familiar measures on our everyday lives will return across the nation until at least Wednesday, December, 2.

This means that you must not leave your home except for childcare or education reasons, for work where businesses remain open and staff cannot work remotely, to exercise outdoors, for medical emergencies or appointments, shopping for basic necessities or visiting members of your support bubble.

All non-essential retail businesses, alongside places of worship, gyms, entertainment venues, beauty salons and hospitality venues, will be forced to close.

The latest NHS data shows 16 hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients across East and North Herts Trust hospitals on October 26.

Earlier today, Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, indicated he would not support a second lockdown as some Tory MPs rebelled against the opinion of the majority in Parliament.

Mr McPartland cited his concerns over the impact a lockdown would have on mental health issues, key workers, and low-income families, among others.

This newspaper also organised a poll for our readers, who informed us of their reaction to a second lockdown.

487 respondents got back to us, with 55.9 per cent showing support for lockdown, and 44.1 per cent opposing it.

