Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

We want to hear your thoughts on the proposed lockdown measures that are due to take effect later this week.

On Saturday, October 31, the Prime Minister briefed the nation on a possible lockdown that would see restrictive measures reinstated across the country to control the spread of the coronavirus.

This would mean that you must not leave your home except for childcare or education reasons, for work where businesses remain open and staff cannot work remotely, to exercise outdoors, for medical emergencies or appointments, shopping for basic necessities or visiting members of your support bubble.

All non-essential retail businesses alongside places of worship, gyms, entertainment venues, beauty salons and hospitality venues will be forced to close.

The new measures will be voted on by MPs later this week, and if passed lockdown will return in Hertfordshire from Thursday, November 5 until at least Wednesday, December 2.

