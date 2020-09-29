Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts

Numbers drop for second week in Stevenage, but slowly rise in North Herts. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of positive COVID-19 tests have dropped for the second consecutive week in Stevenage, while numbers in North Herts have risen slightly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between September 19 and 25, there were 10 cases per 100,000 people in Stevenage, with nine positive cases confirmed in that time. This is down by 12 from the previous week.

The total number of cases confirmed in the town up to September 28 is 423.

In the same week in North Herts, numbers grew slightly with 16 cases per 100,000 – the average area in England has 26.

This equates to 22 new confirmed cases, up three from the previous week, bringing the total for North Herts to 482.

You may also want to watch:

This week, we reported that three Stevenage FC players had tested positive for the virus, however the match against Bradford City went ahead at the weekend.

It was also reported that COVID-19 infection rate was now almost fives times what it was in the week leading up to the March lockdown.

From Thursday last week, all pubs and restaurants begin closing their doors at 10pm in line with the new guidance announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

He also asked office workers to return to working from home again where possible, and extended the requirement to wear a face mask to retail staff, people using taxis, and anyone using hospitality services – unless they are sitting down to eat or drink.

The long-awaited NHS Test and Trace app was also launched on Thursday.

The daily number of tests processed in the UK, reported on September 28 was 226,900, and the R-rate of the virus is between 1.2 and 1.5, as of Friday, September 25.