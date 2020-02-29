Breaking
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive
PUBLISHED: 14:41 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 29 February 2020
Archant
Three more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK today, with one of the cases confirmed as being in Hertfordshire.
The Department of Health tweeted the update at around 2pm this afternoon.
In total, 23 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.
Tweeting, England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty, said: "As of 9am this morning, three further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19 [coronavirus]
"Two patients recently returned from Italy and the other returned from Asia. All three are being investigated and contact tracing has begun."
Further updates to follow as we get them.