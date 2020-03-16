Live

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel Getty Images/iStockphoto

Welcome to our live blog, where we will be providing updates on coronavirus in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is a rolling article that will be updated as the situation surrounding COVID-19 progresses.

Our reporters from the Comet, Welwyn Hatfield Times, Herts Advertiser and Royston Crow will be adding to this live blog as and when we get information.