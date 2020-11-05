Advanced search

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 November 2020

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Shops and schools are among the most common places to pick up the COVID-19 virus in Hertfordshire, according to the latest data.

Latest local contact tracing data – analysed by public health officials – suggests that 289 cases recorded over the past week have been picked up in shops.

Meanwhile 296 pupils, students or staff are believed to have picked up the virus while at school, college or university, and 124 have contracted the virus from pubs or restaurants.

Hertfordshire’s director of public health Jim McManus says that – based on national infection levels – every trip to the shops is now likely to include contact with at least one person with the virus.

Mr McManus added that those who have been infected by COVID-19 while shopping have said they may not have properly ‘distanced’ in stores or taken the necessary precautions.

You may also want to watch:

The data was made available on Wednesday, November 4 – just hours before the latest national restrictions were due to come into force.

Without the restrictions, the latest modelling suggests the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county could reach a peak of 32 a day in February, but as a result of the restrictions it’s estimated that the peak daily death rate in the county could reduce to four.

In addition, it is said that the lower peak figure would not be reached until March, and that would reduce deaths in the county overall – and take pressure away from hospitals.

The modelling estimates that the latest restrictions will reduce infection rates by 40 per cent, which is lower than the 70 per cent estimated to have resulted from the previous ‘lockdown’ in the spring, reflecting the decision to keep schools and universities open.

Highlighting scientific evidence that pointed to the harm associated with not being in education, Mr McManus said there was a ‘balance’ to be made.

Support in place for education settings in Hertfordshire includes a seven day helpdesk and guidance, with support from infection control nurses, environmental health officers and health and safety managers – representing £1.2m in staff time and expertise.

Nationally the rate of infection stands at around 242.9 per 100,000. In Hertfordshire the rate continues to increase but is less than half of the national level, at around 116.43 per 100,000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Business duo launch My VIP to pair shoppers with our high street shops online

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses. Picture: Courtesy of Ahisha Ferguson

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Knebworth Golf Club’s Captains Day plays through the rain to raise thousands for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team.

Meet the refreshingly honest vicar who’s set to take Hitchin by storm

Nick grew up in Hitchin, and is about to return as the new vicar at St Marks. Picture: Supplied

Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google