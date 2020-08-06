Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images Archant

Last month, the government made it mandatory for people to wear a face covering when shopping and while travelling on public transport – or face a £100 fine.

From this Saturday however, government law on face coverings will be officially extended to more public spaces – a move announced by the Prime Minister in a press conference on Friday, July 31

Face coverings will become compulsory in the following places, from this Saturday (August 8):

• Funeral directors

• Premises providing professional, legal or financial services

• Cinemas

• Theatres

• Bingo halls

• Concert halls

• Museums, galleries, aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, or other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites

• Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers - other than where necessary to remove for treatments

• Massage parlours

• Public areas in hotels and hostels

• Places of worship

• Libraries and public reading rooms

• Community centres

• Social clubs

• Tattoo and piercing parlours

• Indoor entertainment venues (amusement arcades, funfairs, adventure activities such as laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms, heritage sites)

• Storage and distribution facilities

• Veterinary services

• Auction houses

If you are caught not wearing a face covering – and do not qualify for any of the exemptions – you can face a fine of £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.