Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?
PUBLISHED: 10:54 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 06 August 2020
Archant
Last month, the government made it mandatory for people to wear a face covering when shopping and while travelling on public transport – or face a £100 fine.
From this Saturday however, government law on face coverings will be officially extended to more public spaces – a move announced by the Prime Minister in a press conference on Friday, July 31
Face coverings will become compulsory in the following places, from this Saturday (August 8):
• Funeral directors
• Premises providing professional, legal or financial services
• Cinemas
• Theatres
• Bingo halls
• Concert halls
• Museums, galleries, aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, or other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites
• Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers - other than where necessary to remove for treatments
• Massage parlours
• Public areas in hotels and hostels
• Places of worship
• Libraries and public reading rooms
• Community centres
• Social clubs
• Tattoo and piercing parlours
• Indoor entertainment venues (amusement arcades, funfairs, adventure activities such as laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms, heritage sites)
• Storage and distribution facilities
• Veterinary services
• Auction houses
If you are caught not wearing a face covering – and do not qualify for any of the exemptions – you can face a fine of £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.
