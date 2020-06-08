Advanced search

Small businesses in Stevenage can apply for new coronavirus grant scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:54 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 08 June 2020

Stevenage Borough Council has been given £1.5m from the government to help local businesses. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Borough Council has been given £1.5m from the government to help local businesses. Picture: Danny Loo

Small businesses in Stevenage have been boosted by the launch of a new grant scheme.

The Discretionary Grant Scheme 2020 is a government subsidy aimed at small struggling businesses, which currently do not qualify for existing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stevenage Borough Council has been allocated £1.5 million from the government to provide grants of up to £10,000 to small businesses – though SBC anticipates the majority of grants will be less than £10,000.

The government has asked councils to prioritise the following types of businesses:

• Small businesses in shared offices or other flexible workspaces

• Regular market traders who do not have their own business rate assessment

• Bed and breakfasts (excluding Airbnb) which pay council tax instead of business rates

• Charity properties that receive charitable business rates relief, which would otherwise have been eligible for small business rates relief or rural rate relief.

To apply, visit www.stevenage.gov.uk/business-advice/228742/231119/

