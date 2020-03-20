Coronavirus fundraising appeal launched to aid Hertfordshire charities

Hertfordshire Community Foundation has launched a new relief fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: HCF Archant

A Coronavirus Disaster Relief Fund has been launched in Hertfordshire to help charities and community groups negotiate the coronavirus outbreak.

The new fund, from the Hertfordshire Community foundation, aims to give rapid support grants to local organisations that are helping the most vulnerable people in our communities.

The Coronavirus Disaster Relief Fund for Hertfordshire will work alongside the National Emergencies Trust’s Coronavirus Appeal – also launched this week.

Helen Gray, foundation director for Hertfordshire Community Foundation said: “Many local charities are struggling to maintain services during this global emergency. We have launched this appeal to help charities and community groups working with those considered to be the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

“At this time, many grassroots charities and organisations are facing unprecedented challenges and are under immense pressures as they try to support the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We don’t yet know what the full effects of this pandemic will be on these groups who do such vital work, which is why we want to build a fund to help to support the most vulnerable people.

“We have already secured £20,000, from a very generous individual, and our hope is that through local donors we can boost this considerably.”

“We call on the people of Hertfordshire to respond in this time of crisis and help us to ensure support reaches those who need it most.”

Donation can be made online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/coronavirusfundHertfordshire