New Stay in Touch lifeline for inpatients at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital during coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 May 2020
Archant
With visiting to East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust’s hospitals suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new online service has been set up for people to get messages and photographs to patients.
You can now send a message to an inpatient at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, or Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Middlesex, by completing a ‘Stay in Touch’ form and uploading up to three photos or documents. These messages and photos will be printed and delivered daily.
A spokesman for the NHS trust said: “Whilst many patients are being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus, family and friends are not able to visit.
“We know how important it is for family and friends to stay in contact with their loved ones and have set up this new service to help them communicate and show they are thinking of them.”
For the form, visit enherts-tr.nhs.uk/patient-visitors/your-feedback-matters
