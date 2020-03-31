Founder of Stevenage’s People for People community group appeals for help to keep going

Kenny Arnold, founder of Stevenage's People for People, is appealing for help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

The founder of a community group which has supported people in need for the last five years is appealing for help after the central base for the initiative has been forced to temporarily close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People for People in Stevenage was set up by Kenny Arnold, who owns Kenny Arnold Hairdressing in the Old Town. He and a dedicated team of volunteers tirelessly support people in the town who are struggling for a variety of reasons.

Kenny said: “Without asking for any funding, this group has massively supported the food banks, day centres, schools and individuals.

“Based out of Kenny Arnold Hairdressing, we have given clothes, food and support for the homeless, and have been cutting their hair for free, and we’re currently running our own food bank. All of this has been done in our free time and voluntarily, and we have enjoyed every single minute of it.”

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kenny has been forced to temporarily close his salon, affecting People for People’s operation.

He said they “desperately need help to keep going” and is asking for as little as £3 a month.

Kenny said: “For the price of a cup of coffee you can support us.

“For five years we’ve given our time and commitment to our community whole-heartedly, but for the first time in my trading in the High Street for 23 years I find myself without income.

“People have always said to me, ‘you should do People for People as a job’ - well currently it’s the only job I’ve got. So, if you can help with my costs and keep the salon running to keep up our great work in the community, and look after my team until this is all over, I’d be eternally grateful.

“There isn’t a local business or community page anywhere that has done so much for so many for so long - that was always my wages and happiness. Reality and a horrible virus has changed that.

“Whatever we get, for transparency, will help me with essential bills, financial help for my salon staff and Leah at People for People. Anything above that will go back into the community.

“When this all ends I’ll close it down and go back to strictly voluntary again.

“If we have helped you - and there are many of you - I hate to ask you this favour, but these are strange times and we need you.”

To support the cause, visit patreon.com/user?u=15112328