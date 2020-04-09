Advanced search

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 April 2020

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre has donated its stock to the NHS Heroes pop-up supermarket at Lister Hospital, as the venue becomes a community hub.

Staff at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre collected all of their stock to donate to staff at Lister Hospital. Picture: SLLStaff at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre collected all of their stock to donate to staff at Lister Hospital. Picture: SLL

The centre, which is run by Stevenage Leisure Ltd, has opened up as a hub to help with the ongoing crisis, after closing its doors on March 23.

The venue usually provides entertainment through its Gordon Craig Theatre and health and fitness through the Lifestyles gym.

Now, working with Stevenage Borough Council, it is used as one of many distribution hubs around the town.

The team is now assisting SBC to provide vital packages to vulnerable people in need during this difficult time.

SLL staff have also emptied the vending machines, theatre bars and stock across centre to donate to local NHS staff.

A van was loaded up with a fridge containing over 1,000 bottles of drink and other supplies, which were delivered this to Lister Hospital where the products were given to the critical care team and the NHS heroes pop-up tent.

Regional contract manager, Allan Prescott, who helped with the delivery, said: “The SLL team wanted to help the local community as much as possible during this difficult time.

“We made contact to the East & North Herts Trust Hospitals Charity to see if we could help the amazing people that are working to make a difference to Stevenage and beyond.

“Even a small action can make a huge difference. They deserve all the help and support that we can possibly give.”

