Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Stevenage and North Herts continuing to fall

Published: 3:03 PM February 18, 2021

The latest figures on COVID-19 cases in Stevenage and North Herts has been revealed - Credit: PA

The latest data on COVID-19 in Stevenage and North Herts has shown confirmed case numbers are continuing to fall in our areas.

In Stevenage, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the seven days up to February 13 was 168, according to the Office for National Statistics. 71 fewer people tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest week.

This marked a total rate of 191 cases per 100,000, higher than the national average of 121 per 100,000.

In total, more than 5,500 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the borough. Sadly, there have been 136 coronavirus-related deaths to date.

For North Herts, figures were lower as 134 people tested positive for the virus between February 7 and February 13. That's 101 fewer cases compared to the last week's data.

That equates to a rate of 100 cases per 100,000 in the district, lower than England's average of 121 per 100,000.

North Herts has now had 6,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases since records began, and sadly 257 coronavirus-related deaths.