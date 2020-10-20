‘No room for complacency’ – North Herts council leader issues statement on rising COVID-19 cases

NHDC's Cllr Martin Stears-Handscomb has issued a warning as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Picture: NHDC Archant

The leader of North Hertfordshire has warned against complacency as the number of coronavirus cases in the district continues to rise.

As we continue to work together to keep each other safe during this pandemic, Cllr Martin Stears-Handscomb, leader of NHDC, has issued a statement as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

He said: “North Herts, like the rest of Hertfordshire, is currently rated in Tier One – the medium risk level in the Government’s COVID-19 alert system.

“Despite this, we have seen a significant rise in positive cases of coronavirus in North Herts and the situation here remains serious. There is no room for complacency.

“I want to thank everyone who has kept to the guidance so far. It has been difficult for all of us, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

“However, as we tackle this latest ‘spike’ in the pandemic, it is more important than ever to continue to follow the rules to avoid the danger of the rate of infection continuing to rise.

“If that happens our district would move to high-risk status when there will be stricter, tougher measures introduced. We want to avoid that if at all possible, for the sake of our businesses and our jobs.

“So please, self-isolate if you have symptoms or are told to do so. If you fail to do this, you are breaking the law and putting lives at risk.

“Keep doing the basics. Treat everyone as if they are infected – wear face-coverings where it is expected and wash your hands regularly.

“Remember to keep two metres apart. It’s so easy to forget, and keep to the ‘rule of six’. That way we can look back when it’s all over to say we did all we could to keep those important to us safe.”