Council warns of COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford area

PUBLISHED: 14:51 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 19 August 2020

Central Beds Council has revealed the number of positive coronavirus cases are up in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford. Picture: Getty Images

The leader of Central Beds Council is urging all residents in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford to abide by coronavirus guidelines, as daily data shows an increases in cases in the area.

Cllr James Jamieson made the public announcement today, while confirming that cases are up in the area.

The most recent data shows an increase from 12 cases in week commencing August, 2 to 20 cases in the week commencing August, 9.

The council says it is working closely with Public Health England to investigate the source of these cases.

The age profile of most of the individuals who have tested positive in the Stotfold, Arlesey and Shefford area is younger adults, with the majority being aged between 20 and 29.

Cllr Jamieson said: “It is more important than ever that we can control this outbreak and keep people safe.

“Some people do not show symptoms, so I am urging all residents, whatever their age, not to take risks and stick to measures that have been proven to be effective in controlling the spread.”

You can register for test, including a home test, at 111.nhs.uk/covid-19

