Hitchin and Letchworth Black History Month events to be postponed due to COVID-19

Members of a North Herts BAME group have been forced to cancel the majority of their events they had planned in Hitchin and Letchworth for Black History Month.

North Herts Diversity and Culture, a group of residents who have come together to celebrate diversity in the local community, had organised a series of educational events on Black culture and history.

This year, on the back of successful Black Lives Matter action in the local area, North Herts Diversity and Culture had organised a number of fun events in and around Hitchin and Letchworth.

These included a charity gala dinner night, a “Black Britons Trail” in Hitchin town centre, a Dragon’s Den style business mentoring event and more.

With the new coronavirus guidance coming in, many of these events have had to be cancelled over health and safety fears.

However, online events including a creative writing day and an afro and mixed-race hair workshop will go ahead as planned.

Tony Williams, chair of the group, said: “Even though Black History Month is traditionally in October, Black history is a daily life for those in the community, so we will be holding the events as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“This will hopefully be in April or May at the latest.

“We plan to work with other organisations synonymous to the landscape of North Herts and are building a close working relationship with the Letchworth Heritage Foundation and North Herts District Council.

“As a group we have been working with NHDC, and Cllr Sam Collins in particular has been very helpful, as well as the council’s community team.”

Black History Month, which is a globally recognised, annual celebratory month, is held in October in the UK.

Tony also spoke on the long-term goals of this group, and what they hope to achieve in the North Herts area.

“The ultimate aim of North Herts Diversity and Culture is to work towards creating a safe space for events and social activites for the Black community of North Herts, not just for Black History Month, but all year round.

“Beyond Black History Month, we have a desire to draw together the various community associations, groups, and individuals to provide services opportunities that support the health, cultural, spiritual, and business needs of the BAME people of North Herts.”

The team behind the events are encouraging members of the public to get in touch and submit their ideas for relevant events, activities and workshops. Let them know your thoughts at blackhistorymonthnorthherts@gmail.com.