Plan for 'intrusive' 5G mast rejected
- Credit: James Silsby
A proposal for a 5G mast mere metres from residential properties in Stevenage has been refused.
In a meeting on August 18, the planning committee heard how a 20-metre-tall monopole on the corner of Coreys Mill Lane would be "incongruous to the detriment of the character and appearance of the area" and "would cause significant harm to natural vegetation".
The Local Planning Authority stated that there would be more appropriate locations to site the proposed mast and associated equipment. The proposal was rejected with five votes for and two against.
James Silsby, who openly campaigned against the 5G mast - which in initial proposals would sit opposite his home on North Road - said in the meeting that "the community overwhelmingly favoured in their objections" for a less intrusive alternative, including placing the mast at the nearby Lister Hospital.
"Siting the mast alongside many others on top of the Lister or its car park may be more costly to the applicant, but it would be far less invasive. As councillors and committee members, we are here to represent the community, and this committee right now has the ability to do exactly that."
He added that the applicants CK Hutchison Networks (UK) - commonly known as Three UK - had not fully explored using existing structures, which would limit visual impact and encourage the upgrade of existing mast sites.
On behalf of all objecting Woodfield ward residents, NHS workers and members of the public, James thanked Stephen McPartland MP, Cllrs Phil Bibby and Margaret Notley, planning and development committee chair Simon Speller and the Comet for their support, and extended his gratitude for the committee members who listened and disagreed with the case officer report and declined the proposal.
"My advice to other Comet country residents who are facing similar planning requests from faceless mobile operators - in particular the one in Ashwell - is to fully engage with the democratic process and build support from your community.
"It’s been far from straightforward, but the real positive is that this outlandish proposal from Three actually did much to create connections within our community as we stood united against the proposal - that’s real communication!”
Speaking in response to the meeting, Cllr Adam Mitchell, shadow executive member for resources and planning committee member, said: “Conservative councillors have been contacted by a number of residents concerned about the size, location, and environmental impact of the proposed 5G mast in Coreys Mill Lane.
"As with any proposed development, it is important that the mast is appropriate in size and character for the location. We clearly felt that this application was contrary to these conditions, which are set out in the Local Plan.”
The applicant has the right to appeal the refusal.