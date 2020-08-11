Contractors confirmed for John Barker Place regeneration project

Jarvis Contracting will deliver the first two phases of the John Barker Place regeneration project. Picture: settle Archant

The contractors who will head up the first two phases of the £20 million John Barker Place regeneration project have been announced.

Jarvis Contracting, who form part of the Jarvis Group, has been appointed as the Westmill estate project’s main contractor by housing association settle.

The first two phases of the regeneration plans will see 83 new homes and two shops built on the existing play area at the corner of John Barker Place and Mattocke Road.

Settle say the development will provide “modern facilities in-keeping with nearby surroundings”, with a courtyard garden providing a landscaped area for residents to enjoy.

Mark Doyle, chief executive at Jarvis Contracting, commented: “This is our first opportunity to work alongside settle, helping them to achieve their social purpose in providing attractive new homes for local people, so we are very proud to have been selected to deliver what will be a stunning new community development.

“We look forward to working closely with settle, to build a relationship together, and with the surrounding neighbours to ensure the successful delivery of this scheme.”

The appointment of Jarvis Contracting is another significant step forward in the £20 million plans for the regeneration of John Barker Place.

This move follows the recent opening of the new children’s play area at Swinburne playing fields that was provided by settle as part of the redevelopment plans.

A purpose-built plant and transport depot based in Luton will support the John Barker Place redevelopment with equipment, offices and facilities.

Settle’s chief executive, Gavin Cansfield, said: “I am delighted that we will be working with Jarvis Contracting to deliver the first two phases of the redevelopment of John Barker Place. Working with our partners and residents, we are committed to improving neighbourhoods and life outcomes for residents by investing in both the quality of new affordable homes and places.

“We’re looking forward to working on John Barker Place’s new homes and shops, starting later this year, and will continue working closely with residents to ensure the regeneration brings benefits to residents living across the Westmill community.”