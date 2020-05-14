Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries slammed for sharing ‘far-right’ tweet attacking Labour leader Keir Starmer

Health minister Nadine Dorries has been accused of spreading fake news on Twitter. Picture: Office of Nadine Dorries MP Archant

Conservative MP for Mid Beds Nadine Dorries has been accused of spreading fake news after sharing a post from a far-right twitter account, appearing to spread lies about Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Ms Dorries' tweet was deleted on Thursday morning. Picture: Twitter Ms Dorries' tweet was deleted on Thursday morning. Picture: Twitter

Ms Dorries shared a doctored video taken from Sir Keir’s time as director of prosecutions in 2013, made to appear that the Labour leader was failing to believe victims of child abuse.

In reality, Sir Keir was responding to a question from a reporter about the “wrong” guidelines being used by authorities – however this had been deliberately edited out of the clip.

Ms Dorries retweeted the video with a one-word comment ‘revealing,’ before promptly deleting the tweet.

@NJamesWorld, the far-right account which posted the video, has since deleted its entire account – along with Conservative MP for Lewes, Maria Caulfield, who also shared the clip.

Ms Dorries has been approached for comment.