Conservative councillor votes in support of opposition budget by mistake

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

A Conservative councillor voted for the proposals by mistake. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Liberal Democrat councillors' plans for an alternative county council budget had an unlikely backer when it came to the vote earlier this week - a Conservative member of the council.

A number of Conservative county councillors appeared to press the wrong button, in error, once the vote on the proposals, held on Tuesday, February 25, had started.

But one of them didn't manage to change their mark before an end was called to the electronic voting.

Leader of the county council's Conserative group Cllr David Williams said a few people had been "a bit befuddled" by the electronic voting system.

But he said he was sure the vote had been cast in error and said it had caused some embarassment.

Councillors had been voting on alternative budget proposals that had been put forward by the Liberal Democrats.

The council's Conservative majority on the county council meant that the Liberal Democrats' proposals were defeated - even without the additional vote.

And when it came to voting on the main budget motion - proposed by the council's Conservative administration - it was backed by every Conservative.

