Stevenage care home delighted with visiting opera performance

Residents of Jubilee Court mixing with the Connaught Opera's performers. Picture: Quantum Care Archant

Residents at Jubilee Court in Stevenage were treated to a special charity opera performance earlier this month.

The residents of Jubilee Court were delighted with the opera performance. Picture: Quantum Care

Connaught Opera, which consists of Maria (soprano), Glenn (baritone) and Nicholas (pianist), performed 'Victorian Vignettes' to a crowd of Jubilee Court residents.

The trio were warmly received by the 50 residents who were in attendance, who rolled back the years with plenty of singing and dancing.

As the show was wrapping up, residents were singing along to a variety of popular songs such as 'I do like to be beside the seaside' and 'Don't Dilly Dally.'

Helen Gray, director at Herfordshire Community Foundation, tweeted: "It was wonderful to see Connaught opera in action.

"The impact of the performance was clear as residents danced and sang along to familiar and expertly executed renditions."

Cassie Larham, Quantum Care's marketing manager, said the mobile opera was an opportunity the carehome could not miss out on.

"As an organisation we actively encourage music and singing in the homes.

"Not all of our residents are mobile enough to go to the opera, so when we had the opportunity to bring the opera to them we were not going to miss out."

This performance follows Jubilee Court's recent 'Good' CQC rating that was announced last month.