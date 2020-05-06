Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500
PUBLISHED: 10:59 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 06 May 2020
Archant
Official figures show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire has almost reached 2,500.
Data from Public Health England shows that 2,411 people had been confirmed as testing positive for COVID–19 by 9am on Tuesday May, 5.
A week earlier, the stats show there were 2,183 confirmed cases.
Confirmed coronavirus cases have now been recorded in 0.22% of Hertfordshire’s estimated population (1,100,000).
They were among the 11,239 cases recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 162 in 24 hours.
Across the UK, 194,990 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Tuesday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.
In total, 1,015,138 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Monday, 29,427 had died.
