Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:25 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 March 2020

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

A patient at Stevenage's Lister Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, the hospital's trust has confirmed today.

A deep clean has been carried out in line with strict guidance from Public Health England.

An extensive 'contact tracing' exercise is already under way to trace anyone who might have had close (face-to-face) contact with the patient who has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Close contacts to the patient concerned will be given health advice about symptoms, and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure that any risk to them is minimised and the wider public is protected.

Based on current evidence, COVID-19 presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing.

Rachael Corser, director of nursing and patient experience at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: 'To protect yourself, please be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. Thorough hand washing will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.'

She added: 'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

