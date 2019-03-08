Police responding to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage

Police were called to an address in Chells Way today to address a concern for welfare call. Archant

Police officers are currently at an address in the Chells area of Stevenage, after responding to concerns for the welfare of a resident.

Both the police and ambulance service were called after there were concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Chells Way at 11.28am today.

Officers remain at the scene now.

More details to follow as we get them.