Police responding to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:16 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 13 August 2019

Police were called to an address in Chells Way today to address a concern for welfare call.

Police officers are currently at an address in the Chells area of Stevenage, after responding to concerns for the welfare of a resident.

Both the police and ambulance service were called after there were concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Chells Way at 11.28am today.

Officers remain at the scene now.

More details to follow as we get them.

