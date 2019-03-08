Concern for Stevenage woman last seen on Monday

Stevenage's Jade Scotney - who has links to Letchworth - has gone missing. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Concern is growing for a Stevenage woman who has been missing since Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jade Scotney, 26, was last seen in Coreys Mill Lane at around 2pm on Monday, May 20.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed she took a bus to Letchworth - where she is known to have links. She also has connections to the Boston, Lincolnshire and Nottingham.

She is described as white, of slim build with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

If you have seen Jade or know where she is, call police on the non-emergency number 101, or report online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

If you have believe you are with Jade or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.