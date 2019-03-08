Advanced search

Concern for Stevenage woman last seen on Monday

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 24 May 2019

Stevenage's Jade Scotney - who has links to Letchworth - has gone missing. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Concern is growing for a Stevenage woman who has been missing since Monday.

Jade Scotney, 26, was last seen in Coreys Mill Lane at around 2pm on Monday, May 20.

It is believed she took a bus to Letchworth - where she is known to have links. She also has connections to the Boston, Lincolnshire and Nottingham.

She is described as white, of slim build with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

If you have seen Jade or know where she is, call police on the non-emergency number 101, or report online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

If you have believe you are with Jade or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

