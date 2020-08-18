Campaigners eye brighter future for Letchworth’s cycle routes

A group of cycling campaigners in Letchworth have published an ambitious report imagining the future of the town’s cycling network.

Letchworth Cyclists – a team of campaigners from environmental group Transition Town Letchworth – have published the first draft of a community plan which aims to transform the town’s cycling routes.

TTL member John Baskeville said: “With few cycle plans coming to fruition over the years, the car is now the predominant mode of transport in Letchworth. Cyclists either brave the roads or use the pavements – illegal under the present legislation and a danger to pedestrians – and cycling rates are low.

“The recent COVID-19 crisis has shown that when safe opportunities exist to cycle, people will choose to cycle. So, provision of a public cycle network that is safe and easy to use will stimulate a natural shift to this cleaner and healthier transport network.”

Major plans include the introduction of two-way segregated cycle routes on busier roads, for instance on Norton Way North – from Station Road to the pelican crossing – and between Rushby Mead and Norton Way South on the south side of Pixmore Way.

Another key proposal is the introduction of reinforced mesh with grass planted in it, so that cycle tracks can be introduced on grass verges. For instance a two-way cycle track has been proposed on the western grass verge between Sollershott Circus and Broadway Gardens.

On narrower residential streets, bollards and plant boxes has been suggested to remove through traffic. This option would appear particularly useful on school routes and discourage parents from dropping off children at the school gate.

For instance, bollards placed at the mid-point between the Pixmore Junior School entrances have been proposed to provide a safe cycle passage into the school.

Letchworth Cyclists are currently seeking feedback on the scheme and are hoping the proposals will be adopted as the basis for a ‘North Herts Letchworth Cycling and Walking Network Plan’.

A full breakdown of the proposed routes can be found online via an interactive map.

To visit, go to transitionletchworth.org/letchworth-cyclists/ and follow the link to OpenStreet map.