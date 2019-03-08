Hitchin church celebrates 125th anniversary with community flower festival
PUBLISHED: 18:01 15 September 2019
St Faith's Church in Hitchin celebrated its 125th anniversary last weekend with a community flower festival.
The church opened its doors all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon, as church groups created unique flower displays.
Groups such as the book club, the arts club and the Mothers' Union - which meet at St Faith's - designed creative floral displays alongside souvenirs and keepsakes. Church warden Joan Worboys, who organised the festival, said: "It was a terrific weekend. On Sunday particularly we had a great number come through the doors. We had teas and cakes and received some lovely comments from members of the public."
The festival raised more than £400, which was split between St Faith's and Dementia UK, the church's designated charity.
Other events to commemorate the 125th anniversary include a visit by the Bishop of Hertford on October 6.