Dedication of our community heroes recognised with district awards

The winners of this year’s Chair’s Community Recognition Awards were announced at a ceremony at North Herts Council office on Friday, with the inspiring winners sharing their motivation behind their vital work.

Organised by the council, the awards were sponsored by Willmott Dixon, with the Comet as media partner.

This year the awards were open to anyone in the community, not just volunteers. Each winner was presented with an engraved glass trophy and gift voucher.

L-R: Lea Ellis from NHCVS, Nick Jemetta aka Spidey, Mia Jaszewska, Cllr Val Bryant, Karen Stephens, Bekah Nicolas, Anni Sander and Georgia Barrow, editor of the Comet - Credit: North Herts Council

The winners were nominated by members of the public and chosen by a judging panel which comprised of Chair of the Council Cllr Val Bryant, Lea Ellis from North Herts Centre for Voluntary Service (NHCVS), representatives from Willmott Dixon and the editor of the Comet, Georgia Barrow.

The winners of this year’s Chair’s Community Recognition Awards are:

Caring Award – Karen Stephens

Karen has set up a menopause support group in Baldock which currently has around 25 members who meet monthly and also go on walks and do other activities.

In addition, for eight years Karen has organised festive hampers for less fortunate people using the reverse advent idea, encouraging people to collect items through December to then donate them to families and older people at Christmas.

Karen said: “I love helping others but it’s so lovely to be nominated by two people. The menopause group was started for selfish reasons really, as I couldn’t find any support! I’d had a hysterectomy and decided to start a group as it affects so many people. It’s been great meeting others in a similar position and fabulous to provide this type of support to them.”

Dedication Award – Rebekah Nicolas

Bekah has worked at Hitchin Library for over 10 years, starting as a Saturday assistant in 2007 to becoming the manager in 2016, and during her time became a hugely important part of the community.

She made the library a vibrant place to visit in the centre of Hitchin, organising popular events including Star Wars reads, Harry Potter book night and Christmas readings, and hosted Hertfordshire’s very first Artist in Residence programme.

Bekah said: “Being the manager at Hitchin Library was an incredible honour and working with the fantastic team to provide the wonderful community an exciting and thriving library service has been a privilege."

Green Award – Anni Sander

Anni is a green community champion, described as an “ecological support powerhouse". Anni set up an organisation in 2019 to help local businesses, organisations and community groups reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, so one day Hitchin can be declared plastic free!

Anni also co-organised the first two Hitchin Repair Café events, similar to the popular TV programme The Repair Shop, encouraging people to book in their clothes, mechanics and toys to be repaired or fixed, instead of throwing them away.

Anni said: “I understand it’s hard to make the right choices when it comes to the environment, especially when plastic is so convenient. But I want to make it easier for others, like me, to do their bit – every small action does make a difference. I couldn't have done it all without the help and support of others so thanks go to them as well.”

Health Award – Nicholas Jemetta

Nick has committed the last four years – alongside a full-time job and a busy family life – to campaign to improve mental health in workplaces and local communities. He's shared his own story, which includes considering taking his own life, and built a substantial following.

His campaign really kicked off during the pandemic, when he started wearing fancy dress to his work video calls to reduce fatigue and lift the spirits of his colleagues – and while dressed up he found a way to make conversations about mental health less scary and that little bit easier.

Now an award-winning mental health campaigner – a regional finalist for ITV’s Pride of Britain's 'Fundraiser of the Year' – Nick has featured in local and national media and goes by the nickname 'Fancy Dress Dad'.

Nick said: “I live and thrive with anxiety. I'm on a mission to show the world that our mental health does not define us. I will continue to help, inspire and give hope to anyone struggling with their mental health. It’s ok to talk about it, I don’t want the next generation to feel ashamed. It’s been great to meet the other award winners, hopefully we’ll keep in touch as I think we could do some amazing work together.”

Young Star – Mia Jaszewska

After Mia's dad died unexpectedly the day before her 14th birthday, she has gone on to raise awareness and promote the needs of young people who have been bereaved, becoming a lead Young Ambassador for local bereavement support charity Stand-by-me in 2020.

She is now very active in supporting and mentoring younger bereaved children, with her confidence growing, taking the lead in raising awareness, including making a podcast for BBC Children in Need in 2020 about the effects of lockdown on the mental health of young people.

Mia said: “My work has shown me that childhood bereavement does not define us but does affect us. At the moment I’m working on a project using camouflage patterns to explore how we can create spaces to help people express their emotions, especially after losing someone, as opposed to blending in and disguising them.

“It’s really nice to be recognised and I want to thank all those who have supported me in my work. For me it’s all about helping others and paying it forward.”

Cllr Val Bryant, chair of the council, said: “These awards are a fantastic way for the council to celebrate some of the special people in the district who are going out of their way to make a difference.

"We know people don’t do it for the glory, but it’s important to give thanks and we hope it will inspire others to think about how they may help the wider community.

"We are delighted to recognise the hard work, dedication and sheer community spirit of Karen, Bekah, Anni, Nick, and Mia as well as all other nominees.”