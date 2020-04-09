Gallery
Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth
PUBLISHED: 11:59 11 April 2020
Archant
The Comet asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.
Alison Garland, who works as a paramedic in Baldock. Picture: Gemma Hutchins
This gallery includes nurses, carers, midwives, paramedics and more.
Chanise Hobbs, who is a healthcare assistant at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Cristina Ragasa, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Dannielle Dodson and Lorna King, who work in a care home. Picture: Supplied
Staff from Destiny Support Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Doris Wood thanks NHS workers at Jubilee Court care home in Stevenage. Picture: Sue Maceachern
Nicola Carter's 19-year-old daughter Emily, who is a carer in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Carter
Florence, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Fran Chambers (centre) and her colleagues at the children's A&E at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Gary Sanderson, who works fro the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
George Scott, who works as a student nursing associate at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Helen Welch, who works for Bluebird Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Rachel Harwig's sister Jackie, who works at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Rachel Harwig
Jurgita Silanskiene, who works as a healthcare assistant in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Emergency medical technician Karla Allman and associate ambulance practitioner Kate Neville, who work for the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Kate Neville
Kelly-Ann Cole, who lives in Stevenage and works as a nurse at Lister Hospital. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings
Nurses at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Sharon Pemberton
The switchboard team at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Lynn Helman
Charlotte Curtis' mum Liz, who works in the newborn hearing department at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Charlotte Curtis
Mairead and Greg at Stevenage Ambulance Station. Picture: Supplied
Mellie, who is a carer from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied
Michael Hearn, who works for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Monica, a district nurse from Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Nicola Arthur, who is a community nurse and preventing hospital admission nurse in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Arthur
Nyemah and her colleagues at the COVID-19 ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Kyle, who is a carer at Wymondley nursing home in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied
