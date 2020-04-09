Gallery

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied Archant

The Comet asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.

Alison Garland, who works as a paramedic in Baldock. Picture: Gemma Hutchins Alison Garland, who works as a paramedic in Baldock. Picture: Gemma Hutchins

This gallery includes nurses, carers, midwives, paramedics and more.

Chanise Hobbs, who is a healthcare assistant at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Chanise Hobbs, who is a healthcare assistant at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Cristina Ragasa, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Cristina Ragasa, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Dannielle Dodson and Lorna King, who work in a care home. Picture: Supplied Dannielle Dodson and Lorna King, who work in a care home. Picture: Supplied

Staff from Destiny Support Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Staff from Destiny Support Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Doris Wood thanks NHS workers at Jubilee Court care home in Stevenage. Picture: Sue Maceachern Doris Wood thanks NHS workers at Jubilee Court care home in Stevenage. Picture: Sue Maceachern

Nicola Carter's 19-year-old daughter Emily, who is a carer in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Carter Nicola Carter's 19-year-old daughter Emily, who is a carer in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Carter

Florence, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Florence, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Fran Chambers (centre) and her colleagues at the children's A&E at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Fran Chambers (centre) and her colleagues at the children's A&E at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Gary Sanderson, who works fro the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Gary Sanderson, who works fro the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

George Scott, who works as a student nursing associate at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied George Scott, who works as a student nursing associate at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Helen Welch, who works for Bluebird Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Helen Welch, who works for Bluebird Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Rachel Harwig's sister Jackie, who works at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Rachel Harwig Rachel Harwig's sister Jackie, who works at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Rachel Harwig

Jurgita Silanskiene, who works as a healthcare assistant in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Jurgita Silanskiene, who works as a healthcare assistant in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Emergency medical technician Karla Allman and associate ambulance practitioner Kate Neville, who work for the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Kate Neville Emergency medical technician Karla Allman and associate ambulance practitioner Kate Neville, who work for the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Kate Neville

Kelly-Ann Cole, who lives in Stevenage and works as a nurse at Lister Hospital. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings Kelly-Ann Cole, who lives in Stevenage and works as a nurse at Lister Hospital. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings

Nurses at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Sharon Pemberton Nurses at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Sharon Pemberton

The switchboard team at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Lynn Helman The switchboard team at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Lynn Helman

Charlotte Curtis' mum Liz, who works in the newborn hearing department at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Charlotte Curtis Charlotte Curtis' mum Liz, who works in the newborn hearing department at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Charlotte Curtis

Mairead and Greg at Stevenage Ambulance Station. Picture: Supplied Mairead and Greg at Stevenage Ambulance Station. Picture: Supplied

Mellie, who is a carer from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied Mellie, who is a carer from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Michael Hearn, who works for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Michael Hearn, who works for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Monica, a district nurse from Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Monica, a district nurse from Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Nicola Arthur, who is a community nurse and preventing hospital admission nurse in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Arthur Nicola Arthur, who is a community nurse and preventing hospital admission nurse in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Arthur

Nyemah and her colleagues at the COVID-19 ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Nyemah and her colleagues at the COVID-19 ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Kyle, who is a carer at Wymondley nursing home in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied Kyle, who is a carer at Wymondley nursing home in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied