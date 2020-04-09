Advanced search

Gallery

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 11:59 11 April 2020

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Archant

The Comet asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.

Alison Garland, who works as a paramedic in Baldock. Picture: Gemma HutchinsAlison Garland, who works as a paramedic in Baldock. Picture: Gemma Hutchins

This gallery includes nurses, carers, midwives, paramedics and more.

Chanise Hobbs, who is a healthcare assistant at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedChanise Hobbs, who is a healthcare assistant at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Cristina Ragasa, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedCristina Ragasa, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Dannielle Dodson and Lorna King, who work in a care home. Picture: SuppliedDannielle Dodson and Lorna King, who work in a care home. Picture: Supplied

Staff from Destiny Support Care in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedStaff from Destiny Support Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Doris Wood thanks NHS workers at Jubilee Court care home in Stevenage. Picture: Sue MaceachernDoris Wood thanks NHS workers at Jubilee Court care home in Stevenage. Picture: Sue Maceachern

Nicola Carter's 19-year-old daughter Emily, who is a carer in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola CarterNicola Carter's 19-year-old daughter Emily, who is a carer in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Carter

Florence, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedFlorence, who works as a nurse at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Fran Chambers (centre) and her colleagues at the children's A&E at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedFran Chambers (centre) and her colleagues at the children's A&E at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Gary Sanderson, who works fro the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedGary Sanderson, who works fro the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

George Scott, who works as a student nursing associate at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedGeorge Scott, who works as a student nursing associate at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Helen Welch, who works for Bluebird Care in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedHelen Welch, who works for Bluebird Care in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Rachel Harwig's sister Jackie, who works at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Rachel HarwigRachel Harwig's sister Jackie, who works at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Rachel Harwig

You may also want to watch:

Jurgita Silanskiene, who works as a healthcare assistant in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedJurgita Silanskiene, who works as a healthcare assistant in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Emergency medical technician Karla Allman and associate ambulance practitioner Kate Neville, who work for the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Kate NevilleEmergency medical technician Karla Allman and associate ambulance practitioner Kate Neville, who work for the East of England Ambulance Service in Stevenage. Picture: Kate Neville

Kelly-Ann Cole, who lives in Stevenage and works as a nurse at Lister Hospital. Picture: Sarah-Jane ReadingsKelly-Ann Cole, who lives in Stevenage and works as a nurse at Lister Hospital. Picture: Sarah-Jane Readings

Nurses at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Sharon PembertonNurses at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Sharon Pemberton

The switchboard team at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Lynn HelmanThe switchboard team at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Lynn Helman

Charlotte Curtis' mum Liz, who works in the newborn hearing department at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Charlotte CurtisCharlotte Curtis' mum Liz, who works in the newborn hearing department at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Charlotte Curtis

Mairead and Greg at Stevenage Ambulance Station. Picture: SuppliedMairead and Greg at Stevenage Ambulance Station. Picture: Supplied

Mellie, who is a carer from Letchworth. Picture: SuppliedMellie, who is a carer from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Michael Hearn, who works for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedMichael Hearn, who works for the ambulance service in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Monica, a district nurse from Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedMonica, a district nurse from Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Nicola Arthur, who is a community nurse and preventing hospital admission nurse in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola ArthurNicola Arthur, who is a community nurse and preventing hospital admission nurse in Stevenage. Picture: Nicola Arthur

Nyemah and her colleagues at the COVID-19 ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedNyemah and her colleagues at the COVID-19 ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Kyle, who is a carer at Wymondley nursing home in Hitchin. Picture: SuppliedKyle, who is a carer at Wymondley nursing home in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Most Read

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Latest from the The Comet

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Hertfordshire pharmacies appeal against stockpiling medicines during coronavirus crisis

Hertfordshire pharmacists are appealing to people not to stockpile medicines during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Police set to ramp up patrols in Herts over Easter Bank Holiday

Police will be out patrolling over Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Helen Drake

Stevenage foodbank continues to support people during coronavirus pandemic but supplies are dwindling

Stevenage Community Foodbank has seen an increase in demand and a reduction in donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.
Drive 24