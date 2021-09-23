I went to Stevenage Charter Fair for the first time, and here's what I thought

Video

Published: 2:27 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM September 23, 2021

Stevenage Charter Fair has been held annually since 1281, even through both world wars and the Black Death - Credit: Maya Derrick

Stevenage's annual charter fair is always the talk of the town, and seems to have been since what feels like the dawn of time...

But I had never been. Ever.

I've lived in Comet country for 16 years, and the bright lights of the fair have never drawn me in...until now.

Fellow Comet reporter, Stevenage girl through-and-through and seasoned charter fair veteran Georgia Barrow led me in tow, and was adamant that I would pop my charter fair cherry the right way.

Comet reporter Georgia Barrow (pictured) took me on Joker at Stevenage Charter Fair - and it's safe to say we were definitely the ones that screamed the loudest! - Credit: Maya Derrick

We headed down to the Old Town, eager for an adrenaline rush. As not much of a adrenaline junkie, I was a bit hesitant - especially as some rides towered over the buildings that line the historic high street.

Many of Stevenage Charter Fair's rides towered above the Old Town High Street - Credit: Maya Derrick

Knowing that I wasn't overly keen on my feet being too far off the ground, Georgia took me to one of her favourite rides, Joker. The bouncy ride had us both in fits of giggles and sliding all over the place, and we were definitely the oldest people there that weren't accompanying children (who, let's face it, were probably a lot braver than me!)

I think all I managed to do was squeal with delight and say 'Oh my God!'

After a quick refreshment at the Mulberry Tree to catch our breath, we headed back out and, with our love of the pub still at the back of our minds, we headed for a darts-themed game in a bid to win a coveted cuddly toy.

Did anyone manage to get their hands on a cuddly toy at Stevenage Charter Fair? - Credit: Maya Derrick

Proving that we're no Fallon Sherrock, we came away empty handed and had worked up quite the appetite.

Georgia assured me that no trip to Stevenage Charter Fair was complete without a hot dog piled with a mountain of onions, but, being a veggie, I gave it a pass and settled for an equally filling and charter-worthy veggie burger.

Fuelled and ready for round two, we hit up what was easily my charter fair highlight: dodgems.

Comet reporters Georgia and Maya ripping up the track at Stevenage Charter Fair's dodgems ride - Credit: Maya Derrick

I'm a big kid, and this had me excited. Like, really excited.

As I drove us down to the fair, Georgia insisted on taking the wheel, but asked for my assistance with the pedals. We really did woman-kind no favours in debunking the 'women can't drive' stereotype, but had a blast reeking havoc and going around in tight circles until we made ourselves dizzy.

Hoards of people from Stevenage and beyond flocked to the old town for the annual charter fair - Credit: Maya Derrick

I'd like to think that we can blame our dizziness on our misfortune when it came to our last stop: shooting. We had just £2 left to our name, so aimed for some mini bottles of whiskey and another target, wrapped in £10 notes - so we could carry on the charter fair fun.

There's food galore at Stevenage Charter Fair! - Credit: Maya Derrick

Again coming away unsuccessful (are you noticing a pattern here?) we dragged our heels and headed for home. A little disappointed with our lack of bounty, but overall beaming from ear to ear after having a good few hours of nostalgic fun.

All in all, my trip to Stevenage Charter Fair has made me think, how on earth have I reached 20-something and never gone before?

Stevenage Charter Fair's Haunted House got us feeling ready for Halloween! - Credit: Maya Derrick

It was heart-warming to see the people of Stevenage gather after such a long time apart, with inter-generational fun enjoyed by one and all.

Stevenage Charter Fair continues this evening (Thursday, September 23) in High Street, Old Town.