I went to Stevenage Charter Fair for the first time, and here's what I thought
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Stevenage's annual charter fair is always the talk of the town, and seems to have been since what feels like the dawn of time...
But I had never been. Ever.
I've lived in Comet country for 16 years, and the bright lights of the fair have never drawn me in...until now.
Fellow Comet reporter, Stevenage girl through-and-through and seasoned charter fair veteran Georgia Barrow led me in tow, and was adamant that I would pop my charter fair cherry the right way.
We headed down to the Old Town, eager for an adrenaline rush. As not much of a adrenaline junkie, I was a bit hesitant - especially as some rides towered over the buildings that line the historic high street.
Knowing that I wasn't overly keen on my feet being too far off the ground, Georgia took me to one of her favourite rides, Joker. The bouncy ride had us both in fits of giggles and sliding all over the place, and we were definitely the oldest people there that weren't accompanying children (who, let's face it, were probably a lot braver than me!)
I think all I managed to do was squeal with delight and say 'Oh my God!'
After a quick refreshment at the Mulberry Tree to catch our breath, we headed back out and, with our love of the pub still at the back of our minds, we headed for a darts-themed game in a bid to win a coveted cuddly toy.
Proving that we're no Fallon Sherrock, we came away empty handed and had worked up quite the appetite.
Georgia assured me that no trip to Stevenage Charter Fair was complete without a hot dog piled with a mountain of onions, but, being a veggie, I gave it a pass and settled for an equally filling and charter-worthy veggie burger.
Fuelled and ready for round two, we hit up what was easily my charter fair highlight: dodgems.
I'm a big kid, and this had me excited. Like, really excited.
As I drove us down to the fair, Georgia insisted on taking the wheel, but asked for my assistance with the pedals. We really did woman-kind no favours in debunking the 'women can't drive' stereotype, but had a blast reeking havoc and going around in tight circles until we made ourselves dizzy.
I'd like to think that we can blame our dizziness on our misfortune when it came to our last stop: shooting. We had just £2 left to our name, so aimed for some mini bottles of whiskey and another target, wrapped in £10 notes - so we could carry on the charter fair fun.
Again coming away unsuccessful (are you noticing a pattern here?) we dragged our heels and headed for home. A little disappointed with our lack of bounty, but overall beaming from ear to ear after having a good few hours of nostalgic fun.
All in all, my trip to Stevenage Charter Fair has made me think, how on earth have I reached 20-something and never gone before?
It was heart-warming to see the people of Stevenage gather after such a long time apart, with inter-generational fun enjoyed by one and all.
Stevenage Charter Fair continues this evening (Thursday, September 23) in High Street, Old Town.