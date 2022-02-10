Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Introducing the new Comet+ news app

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:44 PM February 10, 2022
Georgia Barrow

Comet editor Georgia Barrow - Credit: Ken Challenger

My name is Georgia Barrow and I am the editor of the Comet newspaper. I’ve recently taken on the editor role, having started my career as a trainee at the Comet in 2017.

I have lived in Stevenage all my life and am excited to be heading up the newspaper that has formed the fabric of the community I have always lived and worked in.

The Comet remains a well-trusted and respected platform across Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and surrounding villages.

Next week we mark another milestone in our 50-year history with the launch of the Comet+ app – addressing the dramatic change in the media landscape, while upholding the values of the newspaper brand you know and trust. 

The way we consume our news has changed immensely over the decades and this new app will ensure we continue to have a place within the lives of our communities for many years to come. 

As mentioned, I have always lived in Stevenage - so this is a special moment for me too and I look forward to helping our readers become part of this new phase.

On our shiny new app you will find unique and quality news, content and sport features that matter to our communities

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are Stevenage post boxes being painted pink?
  2. 2 Dealer jailed after more than £5,000 worth of drugs found in raid
  3. 3 18-year-old charged following investigation into drug supply
  1. 4 Family of Diane Stewart pay tribute to 'amazing mum' after murder trial verdict
  2. 5 Police officer jailed for making indecent images of children
  3. 6 Ian Stewart given whole life order for murder of wife Diane
  4. 7 Teaching assistant guilty of sex with pupil in supermarket car park
  5. 8 Gresley Park: New name and Stevenage funding agreed
  6. 9 'Relax and vax' sessions this half term for nervous teens
  7. 10 Family raising awareness for tumour condition after Rowan's diagnosis

Whether you’re interested in inspiring human-interest stories, finding out where the next big festival will be, or keeping up to date with all thing's local council, the Comet will provide it all at your fingertips

By subscribing to the Comet+ app you will become a member of an exclusive club where you will be able to read investigations, columnists and campaigns that can’t be read anywhere else.

With an ad-light experience, the app allows us to grow and engage with audiences on a different, more personal level like never before.

The Comet Plus app

The Comet+ app is coming soon - Credit: Archant

You will be able to watch regular video updates from me and my team as we develop the app taking on your views.

We want to give you inside access to the editors and reporters writing the headlines and fighting for the things that matter to you, day in day out.

You will have the option to receive non-intrusive push notifications and newsletters as we build a network of subscribers who are invested in this wonderful part of the county.

Georgia Barrow,
Editor
 

Stevenage News
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Holiday Inn Express Stevenage

Herts Live News

Arrest made after altercation at Stevenage hotel

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Music on stage at the inaugural Old Town Live. The festival will return to Stevenage Old Town on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Music

Stevenage music festival Old Town Live 2022 date announced

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The new leisure centre will be located on the site of the current swimming centre

Stevenage Regeneration

£45m leisure hub backed by Stevenage council

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Market Place, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Live News

Two arrested in connection with serious sexual assault

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon