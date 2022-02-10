Introducing the new Comet+ news app

My name is Georgia Barrow and I am the editor of the Comet newspaper. I’ve recently taken on the editor role, having started my career as a trainee at the Comet in 2017.

I have lived in Stevenage all my life and am excited to be heading up the newspaper that has formed the fabric of the community I have always lived and worked in.

The Comet remains a well-trusted and respected platform across Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and surrounding villages.

Next week we mark another milestone in our 50-year history with the launch of the Comet+ app – addressing the dramatic change in the media landscape, while upholding the values of the newspaper brand you know and trust.

The way we consume our news has changed immensely over the decades and this new app will ensure we continue to have a place within the lives of our communities for many years to come.

As mentioned, I have always lived in Stevenage - so this is a special moment for me too and I look forward to helping our readers become part of this new phase.

On our shiny new app you will find unique and quality news, content and sport features that matter to our communities

Whether you’re interested in inspiring human-interest stories, finding out where the next big festival will be, or keeping up to date with all thing's local council, the Comet will provide it all at your fingertips

By subscribing to the Comet+ app you will become a member of an exclusive club where you will be able to read investigations, columnists and campaigns that can’t be read anywhere else.

With an ad-light experience, the app allows us to grow and engage with audiences on a different, more personal level like never before.

The Comet+ app is coming soon - Credit: Archant

You will be able to watch regular video updates from me and my team as we develop the app taking on your views.

We want to give you inside access to the editors and reporters writing the headlines and fighting for the things that matter to you, day in day out.

You will have the option to receive non-intrusive push notifications and newsletters as we build a network of subscribers who are invested in this wonderful part of the county.

Georgia Barrow,

Editor

