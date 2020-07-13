Stotfold snapper catches ‘once in a lifetime’ comet

One quick–thinking Stotfold resident snapped a photo of a striking comet as it streaked through the skies yesterday.

Nikki Williams said she had tried to capture Comet NEOWISE on camera earlier this week, staying up until around 3am, but was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of it at around 11pm last night.

She said: “It’s visible low on the horizon, in the north, and can be seen with the naked eye. Quite spectacular!

“It’s going to be around for a while I think - so definitely worth a look on a clear night!”

In a tweet, the American space agency NASA said: “A comet is visiting from the most distant parts of our solar system and making a once-in-a-lifetime visit to our skies!”

Comet NEOWISE is travelling westwards across the sky, and is set to reach its closest distance to Earth on July 23 – although it will be 64 million miles away.

NEOWISE should be visible just before sunrise and after sunset throughout July.