Advanced search

Meet the refreshingly honest vicar who’s set to take Hitchin by storm

PUBLISHED: 16:52 06 November 2020

Nick grew up in Hitchin, and is about to return as the new vicar at St Marks. Picture: Supplied

Nick grew up in Hitchin, and is about to return as the new vicar at St Marks. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A young man who grew up in Hitchin has returned as a vicar in his hometown, and he’s keen to show just how important the Church can be in these difficult times.

The Comet sat down for a refreshingly honest interview with Hitchin's newest vicar Nick Smith. Picture: SuppliedThe Comet sat down for a refreshingly honest interview with Hitchin's newest vicar Nick Smith. Picture: Supplied

There’s a new vicar in town, and it’s 33-year-old Nick Smith.

Nick will be taking up his post as vicar at St Marks Church, in Lancaster Avenue, from next Sunday (November 15).

We sat down for an interview with Nick earlier this week, in which he shared his story, spoke about the role the Church can play in 2020 and beyond, and what he’s hoping to get for Christmas this year.

Nick has fond memories of our town, having grown up in the Bearton area of Hitchin, attending Strathmore School, Wilshere Dacre and finally the Priory School, where he would serve as head boy.

He even spent some time as a young boy working a paper round for the Comet!

“I was a Hitchin Town FC fan growing up, and am looking forward to walking round the corner to Top Field for matches again as soon as the crowds are allowed to return,” Nick says.

Nick confesses he was the typical “wandering millenial” in his 20s, working in a number of different jobs, travelling and even working abroad for a time.

He married Isabelle, who is part-American, part-Swiss, who moved here from Los Angeles and ended up in Hitchin.

Ultimately, he was drawn to becoming a vicar because it offers him the chance to do something that has always mattered a great deal for him – To get out there and show love to people.

You may also want to watch:

Nick says: “People think it’s odd, and frankly so do I, when people like me claim that God has called them to do this. I’m not ashamed to say I do feel called to this work. I question God’s wisdom in doing so, but that’s his business, not mine!”

He left Hitchin about six years ago to undertake training in Cambridge, before he became a trainee priest in South London.

It was in the capital where Nick witnessed first-hand the challenges of deprivation and the strength of communities in overcoming these difficulties.

“The Church often gets a lot of bad press - often rightly so - but wherever I’ve been I’ve seen the difference churches can make through the love and the hope they offer.

“We’re in challenging times, so it’s more important than ever that Christians step up and serve their community in the way Jesus taught us.

So what are Nick’s long-term aims at St Marks?

“I do think that stereotypically you expect someone a bit older than me to be a vicar. I know I’ve got a lot to learn, but hopefully as a younger priest I can come with some fresh ideas and perspectives.

“I sympathise with people who find church boring, but I don’t think it needs to be... and faith in God is for all of life, not just for things like church services, praying, and reading the Bible.

“My faith is just as much a part of my life when I’m playing football or watching movies as it is when I’m leading services.

“And even if church isn’t as entertaining as Netflix, it can still offer us the hope and love that this world needs!

With a very different Christmas period approaching, Nick says he and Isabelle are hoping to get a dog this year, “like all good millennials”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Latest from the The Comet

Meet the refreshingly honest vicar who’s set to take Hitchin by storm

Nick grew up in Hitchin, and is about to return as the new vicar at St Marks. Picture: Supplied

Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google

Care home recognised in Pride of Britain Awards by Labour leader Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer visited Garden City Court in September. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Black Voice Letchworth holds first leadership meeting to work with councils to tackle issues

Issues, solutions, actions, was the theme around the inaugural Black Voice Letchworth meeting with our leaders in Hertfordshire. Picture: Micaelia Clarke

Police appeal for witnesses after break-in at Hitchin youth centre

Creatives, which is based in Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin was broken into ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo