Comet Community Awards 2019: Hitchin dad is neonatal unit’s charity champion

Glyn Doggett with son Max, who was cared for by the Lister Neonatal Unit when he was born premature at 28 weeks. Picture: Courtesy of Glyn Doggett Archant

A Hitchin dad who “embodies community spirit”, has been nominated in the Charity Champions category for our Comet Community Awards.

Glyn Doggett has been recognised for his commitment to the Lister Hospital neonatal families group after the premature birth of his son Max.

Now the chairman of the group, Glyn has been working tirelessly to help raise £300,000 to create a new family room in the unit.

The nomination was completed by Bethany Hardy on behalf on the entire team the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

She said in her nomination: “Glyn is a volunteer fundraiser for the charity and chairman of our Lister Hospital neonatal families group fundraising committee.

“His first son was born prematurely at 28 weeks in 2013 and he spent eight weeks on the neonatal ward at Lister Hospital.

“Glyn was so grateful for the care and support his family received from the doctors and nurses that he committed to fundraising for the ward so he could help future families and babies using the service.

“He has been the driving force to build a brand new families room on the neonatal unit ward at Lister and has been instrumental in helping to raise over £300,000 by inspiring the local community to fundraise and donate. “Glyn and his families group have organised a sponsored cycle-athon, choral concert, tombolas, quizzes, marathons and other events to raise funds for the cause as they want to create a comfortable and family friendly environment for everyone who needs the unit.

“The new families room will enable visitors to cook food, children can play games, extended families can stay and fathers can have their own space to shower.

“He goes above and beyond for our local hospitals and continues to be an incredible ambassador and fundraiser for Lister Hospital. We feel he deserves every award going and embodies community spirit!”

On hearing the news of his nomination, Glyn said: “After the birth of my son me and my wife wanted to say thank you to the hospital.

“It’s been incredible, and it’s to do with everyone that’s been out there for the neotnatal unit. It’s about improving the experience for parents. It’s the part of the hospital every parent wants to avoid and it’s lovely to be able to give something back to them.”