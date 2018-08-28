Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comet Community Awards 2019: Nominee ‘opened people’s eyes to homelessness’

PUBLISHED: 12:01 10 February 2019

Shane Cole has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

Shane Cole has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A Letchworth business owner, who has “shone a new light on homelessness and deprivation”, has received two nominations for our Comet Community Awards.

The Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year. Picture: ArchantThe Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year. Picture: Archant

Shane Cole – owner of CC’s Street Food, based in Baldock – has been nominated in the Service to the Community category, after launching his initiative to feed the homeless this winter.

The scheme, Feed Up Warm Up, has gone from strength to strength since its inception in December last year.

His first nomination was submitted by Lucy Pinkstone, who wrote: “Shane, along with Yasmin – project c-oordinator – have been amazing in launching their charity, Feed Up Warm Up.

“They have shone a new light on homelessness and deprivation and how to help people caught in such circumstances. The project they have launched has opened the eyes of the public to realise the scale of homelessness and how to help people get through it.

Our sponsors for the Comet Community Awards 2019. Picture: ArchantOur sponsors for the Comet Community Awards 2019. Picture: Archant

“This has reached huge success, not only feeding Hitchin, but also Stevenage, and the other evening they even went all the way to King’s Cross!

“They definitely deserve this year’s award for all the people and communities they have touched.”

Shane’s second nomination – also in the Service to the Community category – was submitted by Debbie Wallis, who said: “Shane has set up from scratch a meeting place to house the homeless and those in need to a great service.

“He supplies a hairdresser and qualified podiatrist, and Citizens Advice are also on hand for advice. Shane works tirelessly and has helped a lot of individuals.

“He goes out on the streets of Stevenage and Hitchin to track down people who are too proud to go to the meet up. He takes out sleeping bags, blankets, food and other essentials. He has an array of fantastic volunteers and the public have donated all these supplies in abundance.

“Shane is compassionate and a well-worthy winner of an award.”

Shane told the Comet: “To be nominated means everything because it means people are taking notice of what I’m doing. I’m not doing it for awards, but it’s really nice to get recognition for it.

“The scheme is coming on leaps and bounds, we’re getting really busy with around 20 to 25 people through the door each week and we’re launching in Stevenage in a couple of weeks.”

To nominate someone for one of our 12 categories, visit cometcommunityawards.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Letchworth jewellers flooded with orders after making Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes’ engagement gifts

Excited Alyssa Smith supplied jewellery for Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes' engagement party goodie bags, and got an mention in OK! Magazine's exclusive. Picture: Alyssa Smith Jewellery

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

Conservative Hitchin Highbury candidate Leon Emirali (centre) has pledged to donate all of his allowance, causing a stir among councillors Sam Collins (left), Paul Clark (second left), Ian Albert (second right) and Judi Billing. Picture: Archant

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage man charged after police seize two large knives from car

Anthony Desmidt has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and driving without insurance of a licence.

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the The Comet

Comet Community Awards 2019: Nominee ‘opened people’s eyes to homelessness’

Shane Cole has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

Group of 50 sign up for Muddy Mayhem in Knebworth

A group of fifty have volunteered to take on Garden House Hospice Care's Muddy Mayhem challenge in Knebworth. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Tranmere 2-0 Stevenage: Nine-man Boro fall to Rovers

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth jewellers flooded with orders after making Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes’ engagement gifts

Excited Alyssa Smith supplied jewellery for Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes' engagement party goodie bags, and got an mention in OK! Magazine's exclusive. Picture: Alyssa Smith Jewellery

Stevenage author celebrates success of first book based on inspirational son

Author Gemma Keir has written a book centred around her son Logan's disability 22q deletion and presented the book to his Year 1 class Walker Bears at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School with class teacher Mrs Humphrey and head Mrs Mendel. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists