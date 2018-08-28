The Comet Community Awards is back – and it’s time to nominate!
PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 17 January 2019
©2019 Archant
The Comet Community Awards is back for another year – and it’s down to you, the readers, to ensure the many heroes in our midst receive the recognition they deserve.
The awards – in its 15th year – is now officially open for your entries, with 12 categories to choose from.
Whether you have a Parent in a Million, believe someone should be crowned the Nurse/Care Worker of the Year or be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, there’s a category to suit.
Comet editor Nick Gill said: “Anyone that has been to one of our awards ceremonies will know what a humbling experience it is to hear about the incredible things that people living in this area are doing every week. This year will be no different but, being our 15th Comet Community Awards, I’m sure it will be extra special.
“The awards are about celebrating ordinary people doing amazing things in our community but, without your nominations, this can’t happen. So please don’t delay and send in your entries – we can’t wait to read them.”
On Friday sponsors gathered with representatives from the Comet at Hotel Cromwell in Stevenage Old Town – where our awards ceremony will take place in May – to help launch the event.
The awards returned to Hotel Cromwell last year after a hiatus, with manager Dean Thompson keen for the Stevenage hotel to host it once again.
He said: “We are delighted and excited to be the proud hosts of the Comet Community Awards again this year. We look forward to welcoming the nominees to the hotel at the awards ceremony in May.”
The Comet caught up with some of our other sponsors to ask why they are supporting the awards.
A spokesman for Redwood Bank, which is sponsoring the Service to the Community category, said: “The team at Redwood Bank is delighted to support the Comet Community Awards. We are proud to be part of this community and to be able to support such an event which recognises our local heroes. We congratulate all of those nominated, who are quite frankly inspiring, and thank the Comet for organising and staging such an excellent awards programme.”
Marketing manager Craig Taylor from Arriva, which is sponsoring the Good Neighbour category, said: “The Comet Community Awards is a great initiative to recognise and celebrate the pillars of the local community, one of which we believe we are. Some of the wonderful nominees will know or have helped Arriva employees, they may even work for Arriva.
“Good neighbours are the lifeblood of a community and many of our staff will live in the same neighbourhood benefiting from their care and kindness.
“We are a strong believer in local and hope to keep connecting these great people to their local communities for many more years.”
Mervyn Terrett from A-Top Property Lettings, the Charity Champions sponsor, said: “A-Top is delighted to be one of the main sponsors for the Comet Community Awards 2019. As a recipient of an award last year I can vouch for how important these are in highlighting all the good works which take place in Comet country and also encouraging others to offer their time and help.”
Aidan Joy, Airbus’ Stevenage site director, said: “Airbus is proud to sponsor the Teacher of the Year category for the Comet Community Awards 2019. We are keen supporters and activists of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programme in Stevenage and the UK, and have invested in a new STEM facility at our Stevenage site – The Airbus Foundation Discovery Space.
“This award highlights our appreciation for all teachers who work hard to deliver the crucial education required by our next generation of satellite engineers, technicians and scientists.”
A Hertfordshire County Council ‘Foster with Us’ spokeswoman said: “Hertfordshire Adoption & Fostering Recruitment Team are delighted to be a sponsor for this year’s Comet Community Awards and, in particular, the Valiant Volunteer Award, ensuring we have the opportunity to recognise the huge contribution made by residents of the local area to support others.
“Many foster carers and adopters approach us having had the previous experience of volunteering, where they have made a significant impact on others’ lives and want to continue to make a difference through caring for a vulnerable child or young person. We are delighted therefore to be able to celebrate and recognise their commitment and dedication through sponsoring this award.”
To view all the categories and to nominate someone just visit cometcommunityawards.co.uk – where you can also find information about sponsorship opportunities.