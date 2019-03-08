Advanced search

Comet Community Awards 2019 finalists revealed

PUBLISHED: 06:58 02 May 2019

The Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year. Picture: Archant

We are delighted to reveal the finalists for the 2019 Comet Community Awards.

A panel of 12 independent judges – made up of representatives from our sponsors – spent hours pouring over your nominations on Friday.

All the judges gave a private score for each submission, which were then totted up to determine our finalists.

Those who have made the shortlist are being invited to a special ceremony at Stevenage's Hotel Cromwell on Thursday, May 16, where Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft will be announcing the winners from each of our 12 categories.

The finalists, in full, are:

Charity Champions (sponsored by A-Top Property Lettings)

• Charlie Phillips

• Glyn Doggett

• Sally Jarman

• Holly Manning

Carer of the Year (sponsored by Pinehill Hospital)

• Debbie Gardner

• Terri Holland

• Lesley Anderson

Great and Green (sponsored by Steven Eagall Toyota and Lexus Hatfield)

• Hayley Sarll

• Chris Birt

• Paul Dee

• Plastic Free Letchworth Team

Good Neighbour Award (sponsored by Arriva)

• Georgina Hunt

• John Wigglesworth

• John Hammond

• John Bloxham

Lifetime Achievement

• Jayne Dingemans

• Richard Barr

• Donald Monk (posthumous)

• Keith Hoskins

Nurse/Care Worker of the Year (sponsored by B&M Care)

• Short Stay Unit Team Lister Hospital

• Keech Hospice Care

• The Hawthorne Centre Team

• Victoria Barton

Parent in a Million

• Anne & John Bobeckyj

• Mandy Davies

• Amanda and Colin Cartwright

• Gemma Keir

Role Model of the Year (sponsored by Specsavers Stevenage)

• Lee Redmond

• Kenny Arnold

• Satinder Sidhu

• Lee Crake

Service to the Community (sponsored by Redwood Bank)

• Shane Cole

• Katherine Boddy

• Jeanette Farrow

• Latha Gunathunga

Teacher of the Year (sponsored by Airbus)

• Mark Allchorn

• Jackie Massey

• Susan Willans

• Anne-Marie Hetherington

Valiant Volunteer (sponsored by Hertfordshire County Council 'Foster with Us')

• The Therapy Dog Team

• Des Waterfall

• Pam Johnson

• Katharine West

Young Achiever (sponsored by Altro Ltd)

• Lyla Thomson-Wells

• Alfie Aldridge

• Alfie Pitt

• Holly Manning

Comet Community Awards 2019 finalists revealed

