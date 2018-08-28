Comet Community Awards 2019: ‘Incredibly popular and well-respected member of the community’ nominated

An “incredibly popular and well-respected member of the Stevenage community” has been nominated in this year’s Comet Community Awards.

Each year these awards recognise people in our community who go above and beyond, with Lee Redmond nominated in the Service to the Community category for “constantly giving back” to the people of Stevenage.

Lee was nominated by James May, who described him as a mentor.

“Lee is an incredibly popular and well-respected member of the community who I believe constantly gives back,” said James.

“In addition to being a well-known face and chief steward at Stevenage Football Club, Lee also takes part in a number of activities, ranging from helping out at the sea cadets to helping his children prepare for auditions and after-school clubs.

“Another example would be on fireworks night this past year, when Lee was a part of the Hitchin fireworks committee and provided assistance for the firework display in Hitchin to ensure that spectators were not only kept safe and stewarded correctly, but Lee also encouraged a number of friends to help out and make the event a success.

“Lee’s positive example and helpful attitude not only contributes to improving the life of the people around him but constantly raises the bar and he encourages this of others.

For example, for Wear it Red day one year, Lee encouraged me to wear a Santa Claus outfit to raise money for charity.

“On a personal level, Lee has also mentored me for a long time now for no reason other than kindness.

“Lee has constantly been there to advise me on personal issues and I believe that this has greatly helped me self-develop.

“All it has taken is an act of kindness and I believe that this is a big part of what makes Lee an incredible role model. I know that there would be many others who agree.”

Lee, who works at the Institution of Engineering & Technology in Stevenage, said: “I am quite overwhelmed by the nomination.

“I’ve always tried to be part of the community in the work that I do and make the town better.

“To be recognised with an award nomination is amazing. I am overwhelmed.

“I just try do things for the love of the town and I just try to be best I can be.”

