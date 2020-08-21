The Comet launches Hitchin Hates Litter - our anti-littering awareness campaign

From today, the Comet is launching Hitchin Hates Litter, an awareness campaign that is aiming to tackle the rising number of instances of littering in our beloved town.

Data from North Hertfordshire District Council shows there has been, on average, almost one littering report made in the district each day since lockdown began.

Local residents and business owners have also been in touch, berating the rising number of incidents and demanding change.

We are planning on launching regular litter-picking sessions, supporting those of you who have been keeping our green spaces clean for months now.

We would love for you to get involved in our three step plan to help keep Hitchin clean.

We want to help you: LEAD by example, LEARN more about the direct impact of littering in Hitchin and LOVE and cherish our town’s green spaces.

It’s time for change, and we’re counting on all of you for support.