Hitchin Hates Litter - Meet our Hitchin hero who has been tidying Windmill Hill

The Comet are proud to launch our #HitchinHatesWaste anti-littering campaign. Picture: Archant Archant

As part of our anti-littering awareness campaign, we’re highlighting the Hitchin heroes who have been making a real difference in keeping their community tidy.

This week, we’re featuring Grace Williams who has lived just off Windmill Hill since 2009.

For the last month, she’s been setting her alarm for 7am and getting out and picking up general waste and litter from parts of Windmill Hill every morning.

She said: “Obviously, people have been taking advantage of that space during the summer and a lot of litter has been left behind.

“I asked myself, why not? It’s doing something useful and getting me out in the fresh air.

“I get myself out there with my bag, my Marigolds and a litter picker for 30 minutes or so. It would be lovely to have other people come and help and tackle some of the other parts of Windmill Hill.

“I don’t think the council has the resources to tackle the problem, and we as residents need to show more responsibility.”

As part of our Hitchin Hates Litter campaign, we’re organising a weekly community clean up in Hitchin throughout the month of September.

Got a Hitchin Hero who you think we should feature? Want to get involved in our #HitchinHatesLitter campaign? Please get in touch with Jacob.Thorburn@archant.co.uk.