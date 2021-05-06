Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet celebrates 50th birthday milestone

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM May 6, 2021   
The Comet is celebrating its 50th birthday this month

This month the Comet is celebrating its 50th birthday. I took over as editor of the Comet in February last year, just a few weeks before the national lockdown.

Comet editor Anne Suslak

Since the Comet was founded, the way we provide local news has changed drastically, with newsrooms shrinking and technology evolving.

While times have certainly changed, and although I never expected to spend so much of my time as editor working from home, fundamentally the paper remains the same: a team working hard to produce news which represents and reflects the issues most important to the community.

Over the next few months, we'll be looking back on the Comet's history, with articles from previous editors, a look at some of the biggest stories we've covered over the years, and more.

It's been a privilege to be a part of the Comet's legacy during these extremely strange times, and I hope that its legacy will continue for many years to come.

You may also want to watch:

