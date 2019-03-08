Top comedians will take to the stage for Stevenage autism charity

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition. Archant

A comedy night will be held next month to raise funds for a charity which supports children with an autistic spectrum condition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Comedians Seann Walsh, Stephen K Amos and Phil Nichol will be performing at the Gordon Craig Theatre on Monday, June 17, to raise money for TRACKS Autism in Stevenage.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie Baker will be MC for the show at the Stevenage theatre, and there will also be some special guests.

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre for children aged two to five with autism and other conditions on the autistic spectrum.

Principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith said: "We rely entirely on charitable donations, so money raised from the comedy night will make a huge difference to TRACKS and to what we can achieve with the children."

All the acts have agreed to perform for free for TRACKS. For tickets, at £29.50, call the box office on 01438 363 200 or visit gordon-craig.co.uk