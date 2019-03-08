Advanced search

Top comedians will take to the stage for Stevenage autism charity

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 May 2019

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition.

Archant

A comedy night will be held next month to raise funds for a charity which supports children with an autistic spectrum condition.

Comedians Seann Walsh, Stephen K Amos and Phil Nichol will be performing at the Gordon Craig Theatre on Monday, June 17, to raise money for TRACKS Autism in Stevenage.

Charlie Baker will be MC for the show at the Stevenage theatre, and there will also be some special guests.

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre for children aged two to five with autism and other conditions on the autistic spectrum.

Principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith said: "We rely entirely on charitable donations, so money raised from the comedy night will make a huge difference to TRACKS and to what we can achieve with the children."

All the acts have agreed to perform for free for TRACKS. For tickets, at £29.50, call the box office on 01438 363 200 or visit gordon-craig.co.uk

